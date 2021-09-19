CARTER, Karen S.



Age 72 of West Carrollton passed away peacefully on



Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 24, 1949, in Dayton, the daughter of the late



Howard and Ruth (Coleman) Schindler. Karen was a former employee of Avery Dennison 37 years of service. Preceded in death by her infant brother



Ronald Lee Schindler and by her 2 sisters JoAnn Faulkner and Judi Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years Thomas "Tom" Carter, her daughter Vickie Webster and husband Danny, 2 sons David "Pup" Laird and Chad Carter, her brother Frank Schindler and wife Jan, 5 grandchildren Kelsey (Ron) Wcela, Dannielle



(Jacob) Carman, Morgan Carter, Anthonie Webster, Gage



Carter and Cole Carter, and 4 great-grandchildren Adalynne, Jaxen, Tenley and Aubree, special friends Rita, Pam, Don and Mary, "feather babies" Sunny and Roxxane, "fur baby" Boost, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Evergreen Cemetery, 401 N. Miami Ave., West Carrollton. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p. m. on Wednesday at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Karen's memory. Please share memories and condolences at



www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Karen S. Carter, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

