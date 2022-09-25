CARTER, Lorene



89, of New Carlisle, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4-7pm at New Life Church, 3350 Benchwood Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. The funeral service to honor Lorene will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 11:00am at New Life Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



