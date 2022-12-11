CARTER, Martin W. "Homer"



Age 73, of Dayton, passed away December 3, 2022. He was born November 19, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Margaret Carter. Martin is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine Carter; sons: Randy Carter (Cyndy), Doug Carter (Jodi), James Carter (Heather) and Phil Carter (Melissa); 12 grandchildren: Robbie, Austin, Shane, Wesley, Tyler, Kayla, Gage, Codi, Blake, Brianna, Brooke and Noble; sisters: Joyce Raabe (Rick) and Nancy Brunk; brother-in-law, John Foley (Shawn); sister-in-law, Bev Phipps; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Martin was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors after many years of service. Martin enjoyed fishing, riding horses, reading, watching movies and writing. More than anything, Martin loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Martin or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

