CARTER, Nadine

Nadine Carter, 79, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in Good Shepherd Village, Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; George and Gladys Hux and her brother; Lloyd Hux. Nadine was born



October 24, 1942, in Newport, Tennessee. She leaves behind her husband of sixty two years, Robert (Bob) Carter; children: Bobby Carter of Xenia, Roger and Teresa Carter of South Charleston, Ronnie and Suzie Carter of Springfield and Rusty Carter and Heather Mapes of South Vienna; grandchildren: Amber (Kevin) LeValley, Amanda (Kyle) Inman, Andrew (Tiffany) Carter and Seth (Mona) Carter and several great-grandchildren. Nadine was an EMT for Harmony Township and she worked at the Credit Life Building in downtown Springfield and then she was employed by TAC Industries as a bus aide and was loved by all who knew her and worked with her. Nadine's family would like to give special thanks to Eddie and Jennifer Steffanni at Good Shepherd Village and to the staff for providing Nadine's care over the years. Visitation will be held in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME from 2:00PM util 5:00PM Sunday, March 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Monday in the funeral home with Nadine's son Roger officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at



