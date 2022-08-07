dayton-daily-news logo
X

CARTER, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CARTER, Patricia

Patricia Carter, age 92, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on July 28, 2022. She was "perfectly loved" by her surviving husband, Gerald, for 67 years; son, Jeff and daughter-in-law, Robyn; grandchildren: Jason (Laura), Lindsay, and Eric (Mollie); four beautiful great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Sophia, Westin, and Lilah; and numerous extended family and friends. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Patricia or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
BLUE, Rossie
3
WALL, Norma
4
LESLIE, Rose
5
NACHAND, Linda
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top