CARTER, Patricia



Patricia Carter, age 92, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on July 28, 2022. She was "perfectly loved" by her surviving husband, Gerald, for 67 years; son, Jeff and daughter-in-law, Robyn; grandchildren: Jason (Laura), Lindsay, and Eric (Mollie); four beautiful great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Sophia, Westin, and Lilah; and numerous extended family and friends. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Patricia or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

