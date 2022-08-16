CARTER, Rebecca

CARTER (Hobbs),



Rebecca Y.



03/01/1960 - 08/02/2022



Passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. The daughter of Alva (Judy) Hobbs. Survivors include her daughter, Kelly (Patrick) Davis; two sons, Douglas Carter and James (Ashley) Carter; four brothers, Terry (Laurie) Hobbs, Jeff (Lori) Hobbs, Chip (Gloria) Hobbs and Erick (Brandy) Hobbs; 7 grandchildren; Tyler, Kortney, Aleia, Allison, Amelia, Adelynn and Ainsley and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Alva L. Hobbs and husband Walter D. Carter. A private service will be held by the family.

