CARTER, Susan Martha Age 55, of Centerville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Susan will also be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Monday, October 12 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N Main St, Centerville. Funeral Service will be 11 am on Tuesday, October 13, at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. The family would like to thank Cheryl Bender, Kateri Bolton, Kitty Green, Teresa Ieraci, and all her cherished friends for all their loving support over the last several years. If desired, donations in her memory can be made to Fearless Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Services will be live streamed via Routsong's YouTube Channel. For full obituary and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com

