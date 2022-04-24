dayton-daily-news logo
X

CARTMELL, ROBERT

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago


CARTMELL, Robert "Bob"


Robert Cartmell born January 26th 1935, Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 21st, 2022, at Kettering Hospital. He was preceded in death by

parents Vernon and Mary. He was survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy, sons David (Marybeth) and Michael (Kymber), brother James

(Carol), grandchildren Kristy (Timo) Acker and Jessica Cartmell, nephew Jeff (Sherry) Cartmell and niece Cindy (Jeff) Burns. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 27th at Westbrock Funeral Home 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, Ohio. Viewing will commence at 10AM, services at 11AM, burial

immediately following at David's Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
ULM, Catherine
2
Michniak, William
3
NEWELL, Robert
4
Crouse, John
5
LAWSON, Bonnie
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top