CARTWRIGHT, Betty J.



Betty J. Cartwright, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023, her 94th birthday. She was born March 18, 1929 to the late Carl and Clara Storey. Betty devoted her life to creating a loving home for her husband, 4 children and their families. She was very kind and had a loving heart that drew people to her. She always wanted to let people know she loved them, even if she had just met them for the first time. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, daughter, Linda (Ken) Bandy and son, Bob (Tamra) Cartwright. She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl (Dave) Zahler and son, Doug (Amy) Cartwright; grandchildren Brad Bandy, Courtney (Jason) Hamilton, Cody (Natalie) Zahler, Hayley (Zach) Uselton, and Doug (Victoria) Cartwright; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Jackson Hamilton, Mitchell Zahler and Charlee Cartwright; nephew, Mike (Kathy) Cain. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 24 from 1:30-2:30 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with a service to follow. She will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



