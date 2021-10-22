CASELLA, Frank Victor



Age 87 of Centerville went to be with the Lord on Sunday,



October 17, 2021. Frank was born November 6, 1933, in



Dayton, Ohio. Frank was



preceded in death by his wife, Lila Estelle Whigham. Lila and Frank were married for 63 years and were the love of each other's lives! Frank is also preceded in death by his



parents, Vito and Bambina Casella, three brothers and two sisters. Frank graduated from Kiser high school in 1952, worked at Gem City Tool and Universal Tool as a toolmaker, then founded FC Industries in 1972. He retired in 2010, and through his legacy, FC Industries is still thriving today. Frank will be sadly missed by his children, Mark and Mary Casella, Michael and Jennifer Casella, and Lynn and Steve Vaughn. He was loved dearly by his 17 grandchildren, Katherine and Woodrow Plunkett, Sarah and Jeffrey Fisher, Susan and



Patrick Odell, Mary Grace and Patrick Sebring, Elizabeth



Casella, Kristin and Gary Kaufman, David and Alexandra



Casella, Jonathan Idle (deceased), Aaron Vaughn, and Hannah and Ryan Bertram. Frank was adored by his 13 great-grandchildren, Hank, Lila, Gus, Taylor, Chloe, Lindsey,



Maddox, Frankie, Jude, George, Audrey, Maria, and Valentina. Frank was loved by many nieces and nephews, and too many exceptional friends and family to mention. The family truly appreciates and acknowledges the amazing care given for the last several years by his loving granddaughter, Kristin



Kaufman and special family friends: Leona Linville, Linda Thompson and Karla Powell. Frank spent his last weekend



surrounded by his entire family, in one of his favorite hotels, and a couple of hours before his passing he had a beer at the bar with "the guys" where they cheered the Cincinnati



Bengals to victory! It gives his family great relief that they were blessed with this final weekend with him and that he passed peacefully in his sleep during a pre-dinner nap. He was a strong and humble man who, above all else, loved his



family, his friends, his country, and God! He gave to many



local charities and was passionately involved in the Dayton Community. Visitation will be 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday,



October 24, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at St. Albert Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Burial at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be made to The Society of St. Vincent DePaul or gestures of flowers are also welcome.



Condolences may be sent to tobiasfuneralhome.com.

