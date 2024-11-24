Caserta, Irene

Caserta (Vukich), Irene Diane



Irene Diane Caserta, age 82 of Kettering, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2024 with her loving family by her side. She was born September 15, 1942 in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna (Turkovich) Vukich. Irene worked for Dayton Daily News for many years. In her free time, she loved to cook for her family and bake at the holidays. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to garage sales and the neighbor's homemade cookies. Irene was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and even broke a couch while cheering them on to win their first Super Bowl. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all, especially her grandson, Jayden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her seven sisters, Agnes Vukich, Dolores Evans, Geraldine Dean, Theresa White, Mary Foor, Clara Bulko and Mildred Greco; and brother, Samuel Vukich. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, John C. Caserta; daughter, Tina M. Caserta; loving grandson, Jayden Caserta; two sisters, Caroline (Fred) Ruev of Donora, PA and Catherine Dudgeon of Kentucky; and her dear brother, John (Liz) Vukich of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Irene's honor. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2024 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home. (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 9:30 am at the funeral home. Irene will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery in Kettering, following the service. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



