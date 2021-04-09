CASERTA, Theresa R.



65, of Port Orange, Florida, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home. She was born in Middletown on January 22, 1956. Theresa had previously worked for Dr. David



Kirkpatrick, DDS, handling the billing. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Mrs. Caserta is survived by her husband, David J. Caserta; daughters, Erin



Sanders and Abi (Matt) Moore; mother, Ruth Loveless; brothers, Joe (Regina) Loveless, David (Star) Loveless and John Deaton; and five grandchildren,



Peyton Sanders, Addileigh Moore, Griffin Sanders, Paisleigh Moore and Zayleigh Moore. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Deaton. Mass of Christian Burial will be



Monday, April 12, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Entombment will be at Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, OH 45067. Please sign the guestbook at



