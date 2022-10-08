CASSANO, Jack



Age 90 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Jack was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 8, 1932, to Dominic Cassano and Teresa (Torello) Cassano. Upon graduating from Hamilton Catholic High School, he served in the United States Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Following his service, Jack married Marilyn O'Dell on January 28, 1961. He worked as the manager of the Knights of Columbus #968 for 28 years. Jack was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf, horseshoes, softball, cards and bowling. He proudly donated 21 gallons of blood over the course of many years.



Jack is survived by his two children, Rick (Kriss) Cassano and Lisa (Joe) Hetterich; four grandchildren, Jimmy, Marcie (Matt), Tony (Caroline) and Kelly; three great-grandchildren, Marence, Cecilia and Maeve; brothers-in-law, Joe Bavaro and Donald O'Dell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Teresa Cassano; his wife of 47 years, Marilyn Cassano; one sister, Ann Bavaro; three brothers, Sam Cassano, Mike Cassano and Ralph Cassano; sisters-in-law, Nancy Becker, Sharon O'Dell, Betty Cassano and Brenda Cassano; brother-in-law, Jim Becker; nephew, David Becker; and nieces, Lauren D'Amico and Michelle Potts. Jack loved his family fiercely.



Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church. Memorial contributions in Jack's name can be made to the Butler County Veterans Services, 315 High Street, Hamilton, OH 45011, or Badin High School, 571 New London Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013.

