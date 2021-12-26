CASSANO, Michael



Age 85, of Fairfield, passed away at his daughter's residence on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Michael was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 20, 1936, to Dominic Cassano and Teresa (Torello) Cassano.



Michael served in the United States Navy for four years, serving in the Korean Conflict. He also worked in Maintenance at Hamilton City Schools and also for Mercy Hospital, retiring in 2001. On September 14, 1957, he married Brenda Flora, and she preceded him in death.



Michael is survived by his children, Cheryl Miller and Michael (Rhonda) Cassano; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; his brother Jack Cassano; his best friend Gary; and his dog Kandi, his long-time companion. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic Cassano and Teresa Cassano; his daughter, Michelle Potts; and his siblings, Ann Bavaro, Ralph Cassano, and Sam Cassano.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Scott Miller of Timberhill Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com

