CASSEL, Rhonda Faw



Age 68, of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021. She had retired from Bradford Exempted Village Schools as an Elementary School teacher with over 13 years of service. Rhonda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was also an avid reader. She is survived by her husband of 47 years: Stephen Cassel, son: Micah (Trisha) Cassel of Vandalia, daughter: Steph (Joey Porter) Cassel of Clayton, granddaughter: Skylar DeHart, sister: Mira (Tim) Reeves of KY, brothers-in-law: Samuel (Sharon) Cassel of Springboro, Larry Domsher of Clayton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Wiley Buell and Geneva (Willis) Faw Sr., brothers: Wiley B. Faw Jr., Jacob Faw, sister-in-law: Susan Domsher and daughter: Natalie Parker.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd.,



Englewood) with Mollie Magee officiating. Interment will



follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Rhonda and to leave an online condolence, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com