CASTATOR, Juanita E. Age 88, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, August 9, 2020, and into the loving arms of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. She was born in Hamilton on September 21, 1931, to Wiley Andrew and Daisy (Cole) Azbill. She met her husband, Bill Castator, in 1947 and they were married on December 17, 1949. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family. Juanita is survived by her three children, Michelle Tuminello, Bill (Lisa) Castator, and Jeff (Linda) Castator; her four grandsons, Josh (Kendra) Castator, Brandon (Sloan) Castator, Shawn (Vanessa) Castator, and Blake (Jenny) Castator; her three great-grandchildren, Lily, Lanah, and Lenox; and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; two sisters, Faye and Joyce Ann; two brothers, Jack and Neal; and her son-in-law, Bob Tuminello. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 11am to 1pm at Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral Service to follow at 1pm with Johnny Wade Sloan and Pastor Curtus Moak officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family suggests that contributions be made in her memory to Shared Harvest Food Bank, 5901 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, Ohio, 45014. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

