CATLIN, Oscar Douglas



Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday,



October 23, 2020. Funeral



service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 2, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Clifford Ballard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to



service. Interment: Dayton



National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com