CATTERLIN, Andrea

CATTERLIN (Bartlett),



Andrea Lyn



47, of Glouster, passed away on June 19, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, following a brief illness. Andrea was born in Dayton on November 20, 1974, to Terry C. and Susan K. (Pollitt) Bartlett. Andrea was a 1993 graduate of Tecumseh High School and a 1997 graduate of Ohio University. She was a long-time employee of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Athens. She was preceded in death by her father, Terry C. Bartlett. She is survived by her husband, Brian; mother, Susan K. Bartlett of New Carlisle; sister, Kelli A. Bartlett of New Carlisle; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 24, 2022, with visitation for family and friends an hour prior to the funeral service at the Morrison



Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Jon Manning officiating. Interment to follow in the Concord Cemetery, Millfield. The family will additionally receive friends and



family at the funeral home from 5-8 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

