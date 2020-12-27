CATTRAN, Marilyn I.



Marilyn I. Cattran age 77 of Hamilton passed away Monday December 21, 2020. She was born February 3, 1943, in Kingston, Michigan, the daughter of the late Carlyle and Donna (nee Wilmot) Everett. She was a graduate of Michigan State University and taught junior high school in Marion, Ohio. Mrs. Cattran was an artist with toll painting as a specialty. On August 1, 1964, in Kingston, Michigan, she married the



Reverend James Cattran, who survives her. She was a devoted Pastor's wife, an avid reader, a church organist, and a much loved Sunday School teacher of children and adults. Mrs. Cattran is also survived by her two sons Jeff (Debbie) Cattran and Aric (Jenni) Cattran; two grandchildren Michaela Cattran and Jacob Cattran; and one sister Beverly (Jim) Klein. The



funeral service will be held at the Mason United Methodist Church for family only on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, with Rev. Mark Damschroder, officiating. Burial to follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. The funeral service may be livestreamed at 11:00 AM Tuesday via the church website: masonumc.org. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to Children's Hospital Medical Center. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



