Rev. Russell Caudill, age 93, of Troy, OH passed away on May 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born on March 1, 1930, in Lee City, KY, to the late William and Roxie (Wilson) Caudill.



Russell is survived by daughter, Marie Caudill of Centerville, OH; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel Clay (Crystal) of West Milton, OH and Russell Dwight (Sabrina) of Troy, OH; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and brother: Junior T. Caudill of Clintonville, KY. Russell was preceded in death by his wife: Margie Caudill (2017); his sons: Don Earl (1980) and Charles David (1997).



Russell was a Kentucky Colonel and a successful business owner for many years prior to founding and pastoring the Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ for over 40 years. During this time, he ran several radio programs and evangelized to congregations across the country. His unmistakable voice and charisma made him popular and loved by all.



Services will be at 12:30 PM on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with his son, Daniel Caudill, officiating. Interment will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM  12:00 PM on Monday.



