CAUDILL, William Stephen "Steve"



Passed away on April 20, 2021, at the age of 70, after a 2-year courageously fought battle with cancer. Steve was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on February 28, 1951, to William "Bill" and Mabel (Martin) Caudill who preceded him.



He was a loving husband to his wife Luann (Earnhart) Caudill, the best "papaw" to his favorite person in the world Ashley Caudill, an incredible father and friend to their son Craig Caudill, his fiancée Amy Pierce and her daughter Cheyenne Pierce. They will all continue to honor and cherish all the



wonderful memories he left behind.



Steve retired from AK steel as a heavy equipment operator. He quickly became bored and started working at Smith Landscaping where he met a close friend, Tim Smith, who helped keep his spirits up towards the end. Steve eventually started a small local mowing company that he ran even while fighting the cancer.



In his younger years, he enjoyed racing and working on his Camaro with his lifelong friends Barry and Eddie, whom were still there for him during the tough times. Steve continued his interest in racing. He and his wife racing jeeps and making memories that will carry on, including the one about them



almost losing a new Jeep in a pond. Modifying cars became a family tradition. Steve passed on his car knowledge to Craig and together they built one of the fastest mustangs around. It was a fun father/son project that made memories that will be forever cherished. Even Ashley enjoyed helping by beating on the wheels with a hammer, thanks Ashley!



Steve did not want a traditional funeral and we will honor his wishes. There will be a small gathering soon. His family will let everyone know the date and location.



