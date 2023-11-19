Caudillo, Cheryl

Caudillo (Whitehurst), Cheryl Louise



Born May 11, 1947 formerly of Springfield passed away peacefully on November 7, 2023 at her home in Elma, Washington with her significant other Ed Beerbower by her side. She was preceeded in death by her parents, James and Louise Whitehurst, and her brothers Greg and Steve Whitehurst. Cheryl is survived by her three children Michelle Louise Reaver (Rodney), Jon Lee Kaeser and Sean Michael Kaeser (Alisha). Her eight grandchildren Stephanie (Ryan), Nicole, Tyler (Katie), Bree (Aaron), Billy, Evyn, Finn and Bella. Her seven great grandchildren Hayley, Star, Zachary, Chance, Abigail, Arthur and Oliver. Her three sisters Karen Miller, Billie Jo Brown, and Lisa Wilder (Joe) along with her very close cousins Bob and Diane Smith. Cheryl has numerous cousins, nieces and nephews that she loved deeply. She spent her last years traveling and enjoying life during her many adventures. Concluding her life with deep love and devotion to her family as Matriarch, her compassion and caring nature will leave a hole in our hearts and lives forever.



