CAUGHENBAUGH, Delena "Dee"



1/6/1967 - 12/7/2022



Delena "Dee" Caughenbaugh, 55 of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Dee was a strong supporter of Clark County 4-H, Ohio Livestock Boosters Club and Tecumseh Marching Band Boosters. She loved to sew and do crafts and quilting. Dee was a big OSU Buckeye fan and loved to spend time with her family. She would put other people first and was a very giving person. She loved to serve the community as a devoted Registered Nurse in the Miami Valley Hospital Emergency Room. Dee is survived by her husband of 35 years, Terry Caughenbaugh; daughter Amy (Aaron) Snider of New Carlisle, Ohio; grandson, Anthony Snider; parents Nancy Reynolds and Richard Reynolds; sisters Christina (Bill) Mathews and Jodi (Joseph) Bieber all of Lancaster, Ohio; nieces Jessica Groves, Casey Bieber, Sarah Bieber and nephew Justin Carpenter; great nieces and nephews along with a sister-in-law, Sharen Caughenbaugh of Lancaster, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Charles and Helen Thornton, John and Retha Reynolds and Mary Reynolds, mother-in-law Lois Caughenbaugh and brother-in-law Gary Caughenbaugh. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Mr. Jack McGrady officiating. Burial will be held in Stukey Cemetery, Sugar Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit



