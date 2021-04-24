CAUPP, Georgia E.



Georgia E. Caupp, age 88, of Middletown, passed away at 8:30 AM on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Ohio Living at Mt. Pleasant in Monroe.



Georgia was born October 21, 1932, in Clayton, Missouri, to the late Thomas and Julia (Aubuchon) Ridgeway. In addition to her parents, Georgia was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Ridgeway.



Georgia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Myron D. Caupp whom she married January 26, 1956; children, Boyd and Sue Caupp of Middletown, Cari and Jim Moreland of



Lebanon and Chris and Don Fugate of Harveysburg; grandchildren, Thomas Caupp, Elijah and Michelle Moreland, Matt Moreland, Kristina and Scott Irwin; great-grandchildren, Jet



Irwin, Jade Irwin, Jasper Irwin, Juniper Irwin and Ezra



Moreland; and a half-sister, Peggy and Bob Stanton of



Oklahoma.



Georgia served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Era. She was a former police dispatcher for Franklin City Police Department and was a homemaker. Georgia attended University Baptist Church and Hillcrest Baptist Church. She sang in the church choir for 58 years.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Jason Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Full military honors will be conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.

