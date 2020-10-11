CAUSEY, Beverly Age 77, of Huber Heights, passed away October 5, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She retired from Montgomery County Job & Family Services as a social worker & Sycamore Hospital as a financial advisor. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Jack & Juanita Paul (Rose) & brother Jack Paul Jr. She is survived by her husband Charlie, daughters Terri Glanton & Tracy Sears. Grandchildren Dustin Eads, Nolan Bryant & Leah Bryant and Rosalind Rameno. Due to COVID-19, no services at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. For those wishing, condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com

