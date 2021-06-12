CAUSLIN, Carolyn M.



86, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Forest Glen Health Campus



after a short battle with



cancer. She was born January 15, 1935, in Glouster, OH, the daughter of Clyde and Cora (Robson) Yarger. Carolyn spent time working for Bauer Brothers and at the office of Dr.



Robert Beam. Her and her husband owned and operated Champion City Auto for a number of years. She later worked as a cashier at Kroger for 24 years. Survivors include her two children, Kimberly C. and Steve Gwinn, Xenia, OH, and Pamela Jo and Ivan Frost, Springfield, OH; two grandchildren, Camela Frost (Erik Westerfield) and Adam Frost; one granddaughter-in-law, Ann Larimer; 6 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Kennedy, Acelyn, Briggen, Jessica and Derrick; several nieces and nephews; a lifelong dear friend, LaDonna Frazier and close family friends, The Foreman family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2010, 2 brothers, Clyde and Seldon, 2



sisters, Marita and Alberta and 2 grandsons, Brian and Chris Frost. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior from 12:00-2:00 pm. Memorial donations can be made to United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St., Springfield, OH 45502.

