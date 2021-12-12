CAVIN, Stanley Douglas "Doug"



Stanley Douglas Cavin, 'Doug', also affectionately known as 'Pop', aged 79 years, of Huber Heights, Ohio, and a longtime resident of Deer Lodge, Tennessee, joined our Lord on Saturday, December 4th.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy 'Dottie' Wheeler, and father, Clyde Jackson, sisters, Bonnie Lee, and Holly Marston, and great-granddaughter, Maria Schumann.



Doug had a strong opinion and one always knew where they stood with him. His opinion was always heard and firm. He was a top notch coach in Ohio to many of youth in football and baseball because of these same traits. He managed



Kroger stores for many years in Ohio, was an award winning leader as an insurance agent in Ohio and Florida, and cared for his soulmate, Linda Hittle, since 2001 when she was unable. He was a dedicated man and expert historian. When with Doug, your conversations would be endless; whether discussing guns, politics, history, mechanics, groceries, sports, world news, or any subject – his knowledge was endless and bright blue eyes mesmerizing.



Doug is survived by his brother and sisters, Bob Cavin, Connie Schommer, and Mikie Walhay, and will forever be loved by his soulmate, Linda Hittle, and has been since they went to middle school together. He leaves behind his children Kelly Cavin, Scott Cavin, Beth Cavin, Tina Sowers Shanley, Tracy Sowers Smith, and Tim Hittle, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is no longer struggling and will live in our hearts forever. Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Stanley Douglas Cavin.

