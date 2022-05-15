CAVINS, Pauline



Age 93 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on



Sunday, May 8, 2022, at



Urbana Place Assisted Living. She was born on January 21, 1929, in Harrogate, Tennessee, to the late Wiley and Laura (Longworth) Massengill. In addition to her parents, Pauline is preceded in death by her



beloved husband of nearly 70 years, Gillis Cavins; a son,



Danny Cavins; a daughter-in-law, Kimmie Cavins and nine of her siblings. Pauline is



survived by her children: Frances Hoffman and Randy Cavins; a brother, R.J. (Penny) Massengill; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and her daughter-in-law, Cindy Cavins. Pauline was a dedicated member of Harmony Missionary



Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family. A



visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. with her



celebration of life beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend



Clayton Brooks officiating. Pauline will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Gillis in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's name to her church. Expressions of sympathy are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



