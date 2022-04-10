CAWLEY, Robert Eugene



Age 81, of Springfield, formerly of Urbana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on



Friday, April 8, 2022. He was born on August 2, 1940, in Washington Court House, Ohio, the son of the late Emory and Minnie (Hawkins) Cawley.



Robert received his Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University and his Master's



Degree from Xavier University. He began his teaching career at Southwestern City School



District and was a basketball coach at Franklin Heights High School. He later moved to Urbana and taught at Urbana University, where he was also the Athletic Director. At Urbana University, he started as the assistant coach before becoming the head coach of the men's basketball team and he also coached baseball. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye's fan and enjoyed nothing more than his family vacations at Sunset Beach.



Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty (Taylor) Cawley; daughters and sons-in-law, Julie (Cawley) and Carlos Rodriguez and Jill (Cawley) and Steve Tincher; grandchildren, Derek (Dawn) Tincher, Claudia (Caleb) Rodriguez-Spencer, Andrew (Mikenna) Tincher and Olivia Tincher; great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Tincher; siblings, Norma Jean Sturgill, Leon (Darla) Cawley and Estella (Red) Morrison;



sister-in-law, Gertrude Esterline; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Viewing will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 5-7p.m. at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana. A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Urbana United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Urbana United Methodist Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



www.walterfunerals.com