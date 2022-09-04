CAYLOR, Charles Lee



Age 79 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, with family at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jewell Caylor. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; son, Mark (Val) Caylor; grandson, Josh Meeker; brothers, Ernie (Kathy) and Denny (Barb) Caylor; sister, Linda Ater; and special sister-in-law Sandy Rhodes; and other relatives and friends. Charles worked 20 years at McCall Corporation and 30 years at Southview Hospital. He served in the U.S. Army. His joys were fishing, bowling, and spending time with his family. Charles will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10am Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



