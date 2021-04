CHADWELL, Donna S.



Age 54, of Somerville, passed away April 7, 2021. Born March 22, 1967, in Hamilton, Ohio. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 11AM until time of service 1PM at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. For full obituary visit www.avancefuneralhome.com.