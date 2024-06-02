CHAFFIN, Ronald



On Thursday, May 30, 2024, Ronald Chaffin passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Ron will forever be remembered by his wife, Carol Chaffin, his daughters, Jennifer Palmer (Randy) and Julie Beane (Jeffrey), his son, Gregory Chaffin, and his grandchildren, Adrienne and Madeline Palmer and Aiden and Emilie Beane. He is preceded in death by his mother, Vallie Moore and his stepfather, William Moore.



Ron attended Wilbur Wright High School, served in the United States Navy, and was a retiree of General Motors at the Inland Plant in Vandalia, Ohio. During his lifetime, he enjoyed golfing with his friends, fishing with his family, and playing cards in his "Man Cave."







A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June, 4, 2024, at 6 p.m. at Marker and Heller, 5844 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to the Dayton Ronald McDonald House



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com