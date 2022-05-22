CHAFFIN, Sally A.



68, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield on October 21, 1953, the daughter of James and



Dorothy (Humphrey) Figgins. She retired from Park National Bank, formerly Security Bank



after 29 years of service. Sally was dedicated to her family and was loved by all who knew her. Survivors include nieces, Tracey (Kevin) Blake, Beth (Craig) O'Neal, Kimberly (Michael Kruse) Robbins, Kelly Hamm, Darcy Edington, Megan



(Brandon Johnson) Edington, Michele Street; nephews, Chris Hess, Chad (Vicki Reed) Michener, Sean Hess; daughter-in-law: Lisa (Rob Benston) Chaffin; daughter, Heather (Joe) Mershon; grandchildren, Nikki (Micah) Avery, McHale Kendall, Kelsi (Kenny) Neal, Kendra (Austin Moore) Trumbo, Stephanie Chaffin; several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-grandchildren; special friends, Vicky Collier and Larry Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Teresa Michener, Barbara Hess, Michele Edington and Mary Figgins; brother, Joseph Figgins; son, John Chaffin, Jr.; grandson, Tyler Chaffin and her good friend, Sarah Jane Couch. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in Calvary Cemetery.

