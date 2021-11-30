dayton-daily-news logo
X

CHAFFIN, Sheryl

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHAFFIN, Sheryl J.

65, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. She was born to Wilbur and Bobbie Jean Chaffin on Jan. 4, 1956, in

Biloxi, Mississippi. Sheryl was a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School and Wright State University, with a bachelor's

degree in education. Sheryl recently retired from Kettering City Schools. She was a Dayton Police officer, and a member of the Police Athletic League and The American Legion.

Preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Casey.

Survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Amy Chaffin, and their children, Abigail, Elizabeth and Ian; her

sister-in-law Jeaninne and her children Christina and Jason; her step-daughter and husband, Sara and Marc Torosian, and their children, Paul, Katherine and Cora. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, December 4th at the Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor John Seagraves, officiating. The family will receive friends

Saturday, from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Lab Rescue (website: https://donate.rescueme.org/lab), in Sheryl's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
BAIN, Sharon
3
AUGLIARO, James
4
ACRES, Tyler
5
CHATMON, RAYMOND
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top