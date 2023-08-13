Chaffin, William Joe



William Joe Chaffin, 82, of Springfield, passed away August 10, 2023. He was born February 24, 1941 in Springfield, son of the late William Aubrey and Daisy Frances (Foulk) Chaffin. Mr. Chaffin was a veteran of the US Navy. He had lived in the Masonic Community for many years. He married Sharon Ann (Smith) on June 7, 1963, and she preceded him in death on May 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Nina Naufahu, Billee Jo (Winfred) Mott, and Carl Chaffin; eight grandchildren, Logan W. Naufahu, Dylan B. Naufahu, Jonathan R. (Lauren) Mott, Samantha A. Mott, Jacob A. Mott, Kira N. Tabor, Kali A. Chaffin, and Kamryn E. Chaffin; and ten great-grandchildren, Revin W. and Noralee D. Naufahu, J. Levi and Savannah J. Mott, Hailey J. and Leland W. Newsome, Aiden Lee Mott, Bryson and Hudson Tabor, and Nathan, Jr. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Ohio Masonic Home auditorium. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Ohio Masonic Home Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com