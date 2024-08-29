Chafin, Loraine

Aug 29, 2024
Chafin, Loraine

Loraine Frances Chafin passed away peacefully on August 20, 2024, at the age of 96. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Catherine Lawrence, the love of her life Russell Chafin, sisters Gloria Clark and Thelma Wild, son David Chafin, sons-in-law Steven Woodruff and William Van Nostran, and grandson Jared Chafin. Survived by children Kathy Chafin, Diane Van Nostran, Pamela Chafin, Patricia Schroer (Tom), Chip Chafin (Bobbie), and Lori DeBord (Steve). Grandchildren Rene' Dudley, Jennifer Dudley, Chris Chafin, Amanda Hamner (Brad), Heather Pavlik (Thom), Tricia O'Hara (Brad), Nick Woodruff (Kristen), and Xavier Chafin Harrison. Great-grandchildren Casey Chafin, Caleb Chafin, Mackenzie O'Hara, Natalie Hamner, Hollie Hamner, Nolan Hamner, Steven Woodruff, Sloane Woodruff, Sean Pavlik, and Tate Pavlik.

Visitation at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Trenton on Saturday, 8/31/24 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Please see www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com for more details.

