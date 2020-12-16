CHALMERS, Roberta



Roberta Chalmers, 86, of Farmersville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Spring Hills Singing Woods Assisted Senior Living home in Dayton, Ohio.



At her request, no funeral services will be held.



Roberta was born on April 6, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to



Robert and Minnie (Brooks) Wombold. She grew up with three sisters and attended Dayton Public Schools. Roberta married Charles (Chuck) Chalmers in 1951. They settled in



Germantown, Ohio, where they raised their two children, Craig and Christine Chalmers.



Roberta and Charles were both entrepreneurs, owning and operating several successful businesses before purchasing and operating the Village Inn in Farmersville for 19 years, in addition to Roberta working as a beautician. Roberta believed in service to her community and was a member of the Farmersville Village council for 20 years. She faithfully attended the Farmersville United Church of Christ for many years, helping to prepare and serve meals, cleaning the church, and serving in many other capacities.



Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; mother, Minnie Brooks; and sisters, Irene Covault and LaVonne Henson. She is survived by her son, Craig (Nancy) Chalmers; daughter, Christine Chalmers; sister, Ilene Stump; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jennifer) Whitlock, Craig (Debbie) Whitlock, and Charlie (Michelle) Chalmers; and great-grandchildren Britney, Jonah, Claire, Leah and Maddison.

