CHAMBERLAIN, Julia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CHAMBERLAIN, Julia K.,

Age 73, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. Julia was a retired Sales Rep. for Graphic Impact and a member of Miamisburg Moose Lodge. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bruce; son, Glenn; brother, Frank Bocock; parents, Helen & Harvey Bocock. Julia is survived by her daughter, Tonya

Sanders; sons & daughters-in-law, Todd & Michelle, Bruce & Julie; sister, Doris Grilliot; brothers, Kenny & Jerry Bocock; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Wendy Bellar, Marion Chamberlain, Lois Chamberlain, Faye Bocock; and many other relatives & friends. Private services will be held on Friday. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Marker &

Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines & wear a mask.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights, OH

45424

