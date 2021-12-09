dayton-daily-news logo
X

CHAMBERS, ARTIE

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHAMBERS, Sr., Artie

Age 79, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held from 1:30pm - 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent

to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCURLOCK, Wanda
2
Hemmelgarn, Kenneth
3
HARRIS, John
4
GIBSON, Janice
5
DORGAN, Kevin
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top