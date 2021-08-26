CHAMBERS, Lloyd
"Allen"
Age 64 of Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born November 24, 1956, in Oneida, TN, the son of Lloyd and Geneva (Wright) Chambers. Allen retired from General Motors in Dayton
after 30 years. Allen is survived by his wife, Kathy (Napier) Chambers, a daughter, Jessica (Steven) Stine and grandson, Noah. He also leaves 2 sisters, Patricia Witt and Diana Bell. A Gathering to honor
Allen will take place Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 pm at the
Anderson Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Dr., Franklin. Contributions may be made to the Ohio State
Transplant Center. Wexnermedical.osu.edu/transplant. Fond
memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at
www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Chambers family.
