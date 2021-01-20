CHAMBERS, Michael Lee



Michael Lee Chambers, 69, of Springfield, passed peacefully on January 16, 2021. He was born November 13, 1951, in Bellefontaine to parents Grace (Potter) Tobin and Virgil Adkins. He lived in Springfield with his sister Melinda Greene and niece Dawna Davis. Survivors include his wife, Sandy of Texas; daughters, Karla Weathers of Texas, Jennifer (Robbie) Iannucci of Thackery, OH, Coral Chambers, and Shelly Chambers, both of Springfield; sisters, Barb Pierce, Melinda Greene, Marsha (Wally) Frazier; brothers, Steve (Tarah) Tobin, David Potter, Charles Potter; good spiritual friend, Timothy Rucker; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and aunts and uncles. Michael was a fun-loving free spirit. He was very artistic and enjoyed music and playing in bands. He loved his fur babies, Telly, Gretchen, and Ava. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Randy Warner of R.P.C. of Medway officiating. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

