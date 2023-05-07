Chanatry, Dianne

Chanatry (Vadeboncoeur), Dianne Janine



Age 69, passed away Tuesday, May 2nd in Dayton, Ohio following a brief illness but preceded by a 35-year struggle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Born in Maryland, she grew up in Virginia and excelled in sports and academics, focusing on social work and special needs. She worked as a juvenile probation counselor, fitness instructor, and loved the outdoors. Dianne married Mike Chanatry and embraced Air Force life, raising their two sons while pursuing her passion for fitness and health. Despite being diagnosed with MS, Dianne refused to let the disease hinder her. They were stationed in New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, California, and England before settling in Centerville, Ohio. Dianne was an active volunteer in every community she called home, facilitated Bible studies, and established a network of physical, spiritual and social support called "Friends of Dianne." She enjoyed cooking and baking and had a sweet tooth powered by a daily Dr Pepper. Despite the challenges she faced, Dianne maintained her grace and faith and inspired those around her. She leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and strength. She is survived by her husband, Michael; sons Ryan Chanatry of Brooklyn, NY, Casey Chanatry, wife Jamie (Richards), and granddaughter Alma of Dayton, Ohio. Funeral arrangements: A visitation will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Routsong Funeral Home 81 N. Main St, Centerville, OH, followed by a Rosary. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, OH 45459. Consider a donation to a Multiple Sclerosis charity in Dianne's name. The family thanks you for your support and prayers. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

