Chance, Marsha

Marsha Ann Chase, age 77, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. She was born on November 19, 1945, in Fairborn, Ohio, the daughter of the late John E. Waddle and Rhea D. (Tavenner) Daniels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Chase on June 11, 1997. Marsha is survived by her sister, Jill (Michael) Speakman; nephews, Casey (Beth) Hupman and Chad (Cindy) Hupman; great-nephews and great-niece, Thomas (Stephanie), Jake, Troy and Grace Hupman; and special friend, Bonnie Pinkerman. Marsha received her Bachelor of Education from Bowling Green University and retired in 2003 from Snyder Park Elementary where she taught for many years. Marsha was also a teacher in Michigan for a number of years. She loved to dance and sing, always enjoying everything life had to offer. Nature and animals played an important role in her life, whether it be watching the birds or supporting numerous animal organizations, Marsha showed great love to all creatures big and small. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 10-11a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 11a.m. Pastor Alan Cain will be officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clark County Humane Society or the Animal Welfare League. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



