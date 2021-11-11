CHANDLER, Helen E.



Helen E. Chandler, age 92, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of William & Beatrice (Miller) Seitz on April 11, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband Walter Chandler; daughter & son in law Patricia & Carl Ferryman; siblings John Seitz, Elmer Seitz, Albert Seitz, Betty Haggy, Margaret Marshall, Alice Cunningham, Mida Schneider, Dorothy Kauffman, infant brothers Charles, Ronald, & Donald, 2 infant stillborn babies. Helen is survived by her daughter



Charlotte (William) O'Brien; grandchildren Bryan (Joylynn) Ferryman, Corey (Sonya) Belt, Shawn (Vera) Ferryman, John (Denise) Oiler, Missy (Jason) Sparrow, & Becky O'Brien; 18 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends. Helen was a loving mom, grandmother, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Friends may call on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 11AM – 12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held to celebrate her life beginning at 12PM with Pastor Steve Evans Officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.

