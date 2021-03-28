CHANDLER, Vincent

CHANDLER, Sr.,



Vincent Curtis



Age 60, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday evening, March 23, 2021, at Majestic Care of Middletown. Vince was born September 25, 1960, in Middletown, the son of Norman Ray Chandler and Wanda Lou (Morningstar) Chandler. He was a 1978 graduate of Middletown High School and graduated from Miami University in 1982. Vince is survived by his wife, Linda Louise (Hughes) Chandler; his sons, Buster (Shannon McNally) Chandler, Brady Chandler, David (wife, Amanda) Sherbon, and Shay Sherbon; daughter, Nicole (husband, Timothy) Brumit; grandchildren, Gavin Goen, Keitan King, Debi Brumit, Maddie King, Jacey Scaff, Savannah Brumit and Jaxon Sherbon; his sister, Jeanette Chandler; nephews, Michael, Christopher and Gregory Blankenship; and a great-nephew, Dylon Blankenship.



Visitation will be from 10-11:00 am, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday at the funeral home, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery.

