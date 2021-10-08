CHANEY, William Darold



William Darold Chaney, 89, of Eaton, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Monday,



October 4, 2021, at approximately 4:00 P.M. at Berkley Square in Hamilton, OH. Born on March 19, 1932, in Cincinnati, OH, he was the son of the late Elmer C. and Ethel J. (Crowe) Chaney. Graduate and Salutatorian of Seven Mile High School Class of 1950. Worked on the family farm in Collinsville, OH, until serving in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 as a tank operator and teletype operator, achieving the rank of SP3. After serving in the Army, he was employed by various employers: Somers Township, Pillsbury, Boone Box Company and lastly by Dayton Flexible Products/Baxter where he retired after more than 25 years. Current and charter member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, OH, where he served as Deacon, Interim Pastor, Sunday School



Superintendent and Teacher. Ordained to the ministry in 1990 at the Hueston Southern Baptist Church where he served until 2012. Enjoyed church fellowship and time with family and friends. His personal interest was Bible study, gardening, mechanics and watching purple martins. In his childhood, his family moved several times between Butler and Hamilton counties in Ohio and Estill County, KY. Darold met the love of his life, Nancy Pearl Chesnut at church and married her in 1954. They were blessed with a marriage of 63 years, which ended when she preceded him in death in 2017. Also preceded in death by sisters: Beulah C. Chaney, Alma Doris (Chaney) Sears, Wanda Joyce (Chaney) Sasser; brothers: Elmer Donald Chaney, Douglas Wayne Chaney; step-mother: Betty Chaney; step-brother: Paul Kenny Kuykendell and step-sister: Joyce Sewell. Survived by children: Daniel L. Chaney, Deborah A. (Doug) Cutrer, David M. (Amy) Chaney, Nathanael R. (Danielle) Chaney; grandchildren: Chris (Kate) Cutrer, Adam (Jamie) Chaney, Benjamin Chaney, Ellen Chaney, Alyssa Chaney and Makayla Chaney; great-grandchildren: Landry Chaney and Carly Cutrer; sister: Bonnie (Gary) Sallee; stepsisters: Charlotte Waldridge and Janet Parrish; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty St., Camden, OH. The funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. at the church with Rev. Dr. Greg Jackson officiating. Family request that facial masks be worn and social distancing.



Interment will be held in Fairmount Cemetery, Camden with military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard. Memorial Contributions may be made to First Southern



Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty St., Camden, OH. 45311. Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton, OH.



Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.

