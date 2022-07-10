CHANNELS, Roger D.



79, of Springfield, Ohio transitioned on June 27, 2022. He was born on September 15, 1942, the son of the late Willie Channels and Lucille Carter. He retired from Mercy Hospital. Roger is survived by four; brothers William (Carol) Channels of Venice, California; Lawrence Carter Jr., of Springfield, Ohio, and Michael Carter, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Jeffrey (Rachel) Carter, of Dallas, Texas; three sisters Annette Evans, Lenore (Truman Harris) Carter; Greta Riggins, all of Springfield, Ohio; special nieces Stephanie Green Tunstall; Tasha Carter, special nephew Corey (Emily) Carter, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Roger is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Lawrence Carter, sister Phyllis Stephens, Agnes Channels Evans, and nephews, aunts, and uncles. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

