CHAPMAN, Dorothy

CHAPMAN, Dorothy Mae

Age 94, of Eaton, OH, passed away, Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born in Burlington, KY, on November 17, 1926, to the late Harry D. and Rosella (Baker) McCormick. Dorothy retired from General Motors~Inland Division in 1977, after many years of service. She was a member of Germantown Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, William Chapman, Jr.; infant son, Ronald; 3 brothers, Mike, Ernest and James "Pete" McCormick; 2 sisters, Joyce Florence and Frances Mardis; a beloved daughter-in-law, Sandy Chapman; and dearest friend and sister-in-law, Juanita Taulbee. Dorothy is survived by her children, Judy (Darroll) Lain, Bernita (Tom) Baker, William "Gene" (Sandra) Chapman, Robbie G. (Donna) Chapman, Jackie (Bruce) Sams, and Vicki Dykes; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma "Jean" Young, and Mary

Majors; and sister-in-law, Martha McCormick. The family will receive friends, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will

follow at 12 pm. with Pastor James Bowman officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. Please share

condolences at daltonfh.net

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

