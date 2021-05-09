CHAPMAN,



Lowell Fredric



Age 81, of Centerville, Ohio. With family by his side, Lowell passed away early Friday morning, May 7, 2021, after



a lengthy battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. He was born June 30, 1939, in



Marion, Ohio, to his parents Fred W. Chapman and Helen M. Chapman (Shirk). Lowell's parents and his younger



brother Donald Chapman, all preceded him in death. He



married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Suzanne Shambaugh in 1961. Together with his loving wife "Suzy", they raised a wonderful family, beginning in Cincinnati and moving on to Wilmington, Westerville, and finally Centerville, Ohio. Their daughter, Nancy Kay Chapman (late) and four sons, David, Dean, Daniel and Douglas, along with their nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren were everything to them. Prior to his graduation with the 1957 Class of Marion Harding High School, Lowell enlisted in the US Naval Reserve (1956) and remained with The Navy until 1966 when he



transferred to The US Air Force Reserve and National Guard. After over 23 years of military service, he retired with honors. Lowell had a concurrent civil career in banking and finance and earned his degree in Finance from Franklin University



(Columbus, OH) while working at Ohio National Bank/Banc Ohio (Columbus, OH), then moving to Centerville, to work for Winter's National Bank/Bank One (Dayton, OH). He later worked as finance manager for Kurz Kash until retirement. Lowell's passions were his wife and family, first and foremost, while also enjoying his many, many other interests, including beautiful flower gardens, camping, sailing, golfing,



Scouting, photography, and tinkering with or fixing anything.



He was always supportive of and involved with kids/grandkids/great-grandkids activities and sports.



Community support was another passion. He Joined the Lions Club International in 1964, serving in many roles, including as



president of several regional clubs multiple times, remaining an active member until 2017. Additionally, throughout life, he volunteered for his churches (St. Paul Westerville and St. Charles Kettering), Scouting, Knights of Columbus, Centerville Police Department and others. He and Suzy loved spending time at Leatherlips Yacht Club (Columbus, OH) and Marine City Yacht Club (Marble Head, OH) with family and their many friends. Late in life, he became a beloved resident of The Wellington at Dayton where he spent his final years,



supported by their wonderful staff along with Crossroads



Hospice. VISITATION will be Monday, May 10th, at TOBIAS



FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave.,



Dayton, OH 45429, from 4:00-8:00 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:30 am at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429, followed by military burial at David's Cemetery, Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

