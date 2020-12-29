CHAPMAN, Mark E.



Age 51, born October 13, 1969, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He departed this life on December 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jayden Michael Davis. Mark leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted parents, Donna and Percy Chapman of Middletown, Ohio, Larry (Denise) Cardwell of Toledo, Ohio; his children Felicia (Robert) Harrison, Ricci Davis, Megan Chapman, Marcus Chapman, Sierra Chapman, Kelsey Puckett, Kylee Chapman, Jayla Chapman, Chelsie (Sheena) Hubbard-Mann, Julie Rigler, Carly, Devon, Izaiyah Morris, Elliott, and Aiden; siblings Angela Chapman of Middletown, OH, Todd Chapman of Columbus, OH, April Cardwell of Anna, TX, Azure (Lonacy) Utley of Anderson Creek, NC, Damon (Shenelle) Cardwell of Norfolk, VA; 13 grandchildren, a host of family and friends, and a special friend, Emily Hill. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 10am until time of service 11am at Faith Fellowship Church, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Bishop David Green, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com

